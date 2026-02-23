Sikkim MP writes to Delhi Police seeking action in Malviya Nagar racial abuse case

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Sikkim, Indra Hang Subba, has formally written to Davud Lalrinsanga, Special Commissioner of Police (SPUNER), Delhi Police, expressing deep concern over a recent incident of alleged racial abuse in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, involving three women from Arunachal Pradesh.

In his letter dated February 23, 2026, Subba stated that the women were allegedly subjected to racial slurs, humiliation and intimidation by neighbours following a minor dispute related to repair work in their rented accommodation. Referring to widely circulated video footage and media reports, he noted that the victims were verbally abused with derogatory remarks, stereotyped based on their appearance and profession, and targeted with racially charged comments directed at people from Northeast India.

Describing the episode as a grave violation of constitutional values, the MP said the matter went beyond a neighbourhood disagreement and reflected racial hostility and cultural contempt. He emphasised that such conduct undermines the principles of dignity, equality and unity, and causes distress not only to the affected individuals but also to citizens from the Northeast living across the country.

Subba also raised concern over alleged assertions of social and economic superiority by the accused, cautioning that misuse of perceived privilege to intimidate ordinary citizens erodes public faith in the rule of law. He strongly condemned derogatory remarks against honest labour, reiterating that every profession carries dignity and that no individual’s humanity can be diminished by background or livelihood.

In his communication, the MP urged the Delhi Police to conduct a fair, impartial and thorough investigation based on evidence and witness accounts; verify the authenticity of video footage; initiate strict legal action against those found guilty under relevant provisions of law; and ensure the safety, dignity and protection of the affected women during the investigative process.

Reaffirming that citizens from the Northeast are equal stakeholders in the nation, Subba stressed that India cannot claim unity while tolerating racial humiliation nor celebrate diversity while allowing everyday discrimination to persist.

He expressed confidence that swift and transparent action by the Delhi Police would reinforce public trust in law enforcement and send a strong message that racial discrimination and intimidation have no place in the national capital.