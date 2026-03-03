Sikkim orchid scientist names hybrid ‘Seujia Kaziranga’, strengthening Assam’s biodiversity pride

Noted orchid expert Mohan Pradhan from Sikkim has developed a new hybrid orchid christened “Seujia Kaziranga” after eight years of sustained research and cross-breeding efforts.

The name carries deep symbolic value. “Seujia,” meaning lush green in Assamese, evokes the state’s verdant landscape, while “Kaziranga” pays homage to the globally celebrated Kaziranga National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its biodiversity and the world’s largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros.

Dr. Pradhan’s tribute is being viewed not merely as a botanical achievement but as a recognition of Assam’s ecological richness and conservation legacy. Orchid experts note that hybridisation of rare orchids requires meticulous pollination control, years of observation, and stable flowering cycles before a cultivar can be officially stabilised and named.

The eight-year journey behind “Seujia Kaziranga” reflects both scientific perseverance and an emotional connect with Assam’s natural heritage.

The development coincides with a significant biodiversity initiative in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate the Kaziranga Orchid Garden, a move aimed at strengthening eco-tourism, conservation awareness and scientific interest in native orchid species.

Assam is home to more than 300 species of orchids, many of which are endemic to the Northeast. The establishment of an orchid garden in Kaziranga is expected to serve as a conservation hub, research platform and tourist attraction, further positioning Assam as a centre for botanical diversity in India.

Environmentalists believe the naming of “Seujia Kaziranga” underscores the Northeast’s interconnected ecological identity, where states collaborate beyond borders in celebrating and conserving biodiversity.

For Assam, the orchid stands as both a scientific milestone and a cultural emblem—blending botany, identity and pride into a single bloom.