Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) strongly condemns the recent arrest of social activist Dr Shiv Kumar Timsina by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, highlighting what they perceive as a concerning state of law and order in the region. The arrest, which occurred on April 18, has sparked questions about the government's handling of criminal activity and selective enforcement.

Dr Timsina's arrest stems from his sharing of a picture he received through social media channels, a practice that thousands engaged in without facing legal consequences. Critics point out the apparent political motivation behind Dr. Timsina's arrest, alleging that it is linked to his affiliation with the SDF party.

"At the same time, an innocent woman, Mrs. Santi Rai was sexually molested by the thugs of SKM party at Rinchenpong on the 15th of Apil. She cried as they dragged her from her hair to the ground and ripped off her clothes. She cried for help as they molested her at night with no one around to save her. This gang of criminals was led by Additional Political Secretary to PS Golay, Sukhang Subba. A person close to PS Golay sexually molested an innocent woman openly in the street and not a single arrest has been made so far", reads a press release by SDF.

"At the same time, a senior social activist Dr Shiva Timsina shared a picture that was being widely circulated in social media and was arrested immediately within a day. SDF party strongly condemns this total failure of law and order where despicable criminals are being empowered and emboldened while social activists are being targeted politically", it further added.