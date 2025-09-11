Sikkim: Singtam Police arrests doctor after female patient lodges FIR alleging sexual assault

Singtam Police arrested doctor R.K. Musadia after a female patient lodged an FIR, alleging sexual assault during a medical examination at a private clinic.

The FIR was lodged on September 10 at Sikkim's Singtam police station.

According to sources, the doctor was originally from Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and was working at a private clinic in Sikkim.

The complaint stated that the doctor inappropriately touched the victim's private parts without the presence of a female attendant, a legal requirement, and without wearing gloves.

Legal formalities have been completed, the place of occurrence has been preserved, and the case is under investigation under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.