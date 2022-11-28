Silchar is all geared up for the next Cabinet meeting of Assam government, scheduled on November 29. After the meeting was called off three times due to various reasons, including two waves of flooding during the monsoon season, the fourth time will undoubtedly be the charm.

Assam Cabinet Ministers and state government associates will be present in Silchar, and a few have already arrived. This is a much-anticipated meeting because it is expected to bring "good news" about development for the people of Barak Valley.

The town is getting a facelift as the cabinet meeting approaches. As the delegates and ministers arrive in Silchar, the district administration and various departments are putting plans in place to ensure the meeting runs smoothly. This is the first time a cabinet meeting has taken place in Barak Valley.

The Chief Minister of Assam met virtually with the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar to check on the progress of the work and the readiness for the meetings.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also inspected the District Administration's various development works and projects, including pipeline construction.

Both dividers separating the roads and the roads themselves are being repaired. The town will undoubtedly undergo renovations to improve the commute and lodging options for visitors.

Through memoranda and demonstrations, a number of organizations, including the opposition, have begun to press for their demands.

In needs mention here that Assam government held its cabinet meet in Delhi for the first time on November 23 on the occasion of Lachit Barphukan's 400th Birth Anniversary celebrations held in the national capital's Vigyan Bhawan.