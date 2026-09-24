Silchar civic polls: BJP warns rebel candidates of five-year expulsion over independent candidature

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia has issued a stern warning to party members contesting the Silchar Municipal Corporation election as Independents after failing to secure the BJP ticket, saying they could face expulsion from the party for five years if they do not withdraw their nominations.

Saikia issued the warning during the BJP's election campaign in Silchar, making it clear that party functionaries who entered the fray as Independent candidates against the official BJP nominees would face disciplinary action.

The election assumes significance as it is the first corporation election in Cachar district in around 150 years. The BJP is contesting in 38 wards, while its alliance partner AGP has candidates in four wards.

Several BJP leaders and party workers are in the fray across different wards. Some Congress and Independent candidates have already withdrawn their nominations, while the BJP has stepped up its campaign across the corporation area.

Saikia said BJP members who had sought tickets but decided to contest independently would have to withdraw their nominations to avoid disciplinary action.

He said those who continue in the electoral race against official party candidates would be removed from the BJP for five years.

The warning comes amid efforts by the BJP leadership to consolidate its position ahead of the civic polls. The party has been campaigning aggressively across Silchar, while the presence of rebel candidates has emerged as an internal challenge.

The move is also likely to intensify political debate around the BJP's handling of dissent within its ranks, particularly as the party seeks to maintain organisational unity during the corporation election.