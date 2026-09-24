Silchar civic polls: Congress alleges Model Code violation over Rs 100-crore development package

The political contest for the first Silchar Municipal Corporation election intensified on September 24, with Congress leader Prithviraj Sathe accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of violating the Model Code of Conduct by announcing a Rs 100-crore development package for the city ahead of the polls.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force across the Silchar Municipal Corporation area for the October 3 civic election. The poll covers all 42 wards of the corporation.

Sathe, secretary of the All India Congress Committee, made the allegation while addressing a campaign meeting in support of Congress candidate Hakim Uddin Laskar in Ward 40 on Thursday.

Former MLA Khalil Uddin Majumdar, former Silchar district Congress president Abhijit Pal and Ward 40 in-charge Nazia Yasmin Majumdar were also present at the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Sathe alleged that Sarma had announced a Rs 100-crore package for Silchar's development on Wednesday despite the Model Code being in force.

He questioned whether the announcement amounted to a violation of the election code and called for scrutiny of the circumstances under which the package was announced.

Sathe also criticised the Election Commission, alleging that a large number of names had been deleted from electoral rolls in the name of revision. He referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements on electoral processes while raising concerns over the conduct of elections.

The Congress leader also highlighted Silchar's traffic congestion, saying effective measures were needed to address the city's growing traffic problems.

Meanwhile, former Silchar district Congress president Abhijit Pal alleged that a "syndicate" had emerged in the functioning of the Silchar municipal body during the BJP's tenure, allegedly under the leadership of a legislator.

The allegations come amid heightened political activity ahead of Silchar's maiden Municipal Corporation election. The Assam State Election Commission has scheduled polling for October 3, with counting set to begin on October 6.