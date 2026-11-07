Lawyers, students and representatives of various organisations staged a protest in Silchar on Saturday, renewing the long-standing demand for a Gauhati High Court bench in Barak Valley.

The demand for a High Court bench in Silchar dates back to 1972. Lawyers from Barak Valley have repeatedly sought the establishment of a bench in the region, but their efforts have remained unsuccessful.

The latest phase of the movement began after lawyers of the Silchar District Court submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam, seeking the establishment of a High Court bench in Silchar.

What had largely remained a campaign through official representations has now gathered wider public support, with lawyers, students, cultural activists and representatives of various organisations joining the movement.

On Saturday, the protesters first assembled near the statue of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose in Silchar, where they addressed the public and reiterated their demand.

They subsequently took out a march to the office of the District Magistrate in Cachar and staged a demonstration. The protesters later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the District Magistrate, urging the state government to establish a Gauhati High Court bench in Silchar without further delay.

The protesters questioned why Barak Valley had not been provided with a High Court bench despite similar facilities being available in neighbouring states. They said the establishment of a bench in Silchar would improve access to justice for people in the region.