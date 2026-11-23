A nine-year-old girl in Silchar was allegedly repeatedly sexually abused by a family acquaintance, identified as Rahul Roy alias Raju. The accused has been arrested, while the investigating officer handling the case has been suspended amid allegations of police inaction.

According to the family, the girl reportedly addressed the accused as ‘Papa’. They alleged that he exploited the child's trust and familiarity to subject her to repeated sexual abuse.

The family lodged a written complaint at Rangirkhari Police Station on November 11, 2026. However, they alleged that police failed to take appropriate action at the initial stage despite the repeated abuse, leaving the investigation virtually stalled.

Following the family's allegations, Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, IPS, intervened, leading to the suspension of the investigating officer. The accused was subsequently arrested.

The case has raised questions over the initial handling of the complaint, the alleged delay in investigation and whether crucial evidence may have been affected. The family has sought accountability and a thorough investigation into the matter.