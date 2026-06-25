Silchar man detained for allegedly using Bajrang Dal name in assault, extortion case

A man accused of carrying out organised assaults, extortion and robbery while allegedly using the name of Bajrang Dal has been detained by police in Assam's Silchar town.

The accused, identified as Rupak Roy alias Badshah, was taken into custody after a case was registered against him at Silchar Sadar Police Station.

According to the complaint, Roy allegedly identified himself as a member of Bajrang Dal and was involved in incidents of group assault, physical intimidation, extortion and snatching. Following the registration of the case, police launched an investigation and detained the accused for questioning.

Police sources said the investigation is underway, and Roy remains in the custody of Silchar Sadar Police Station. Officials are examining all aspects of the allegations and gathering evidence related to the case.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal has distanced itself from the accused, stating that Roy is no longer associated with the organisation. Functionaries of the organisation claimed that he was expelled around one-and-a-half years ago for allegedly violating the group's rules and principles.

The organisation also clarified that it would not take responsibility for any criminal activities allegedly committed by individuals misusing its name. It further stated that if the allegations against Roy are proven, it supports appropriate legal action in accordance with the law.

The incident has generated considerable discussion in the area, with local residents closely following developments in the case. Police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

