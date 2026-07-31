Silchar Medical College: Ambulance driver stabbed multiple times in parking dispute, accused arrested

An ambulance driver was seriously injured after being allegedly stabbed during a clash between two ambulance drivers over a parking-related dispute at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) premises on July 31.

According to reports, an argument broke out between ambulance drivers Raju Kar and Bappu Laskar over parking inside the hospital campus. The verbal altercation later escalated into a physical confrontation.

It was alleged that Bappu Laskar attacked Raju Kar with a sharp weapon, inflicting injuries on five to six parts of his body. Several security personnel who intervened to rescue Kar were also reportedly injured during the incident.

Kar was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition was stated to be serious.

Police reached the spot, brought the situation under control and arrested the accused. The incident briefly created tension within the hospital premises.

Following the incident, members of the Bajrang Dal also arrived at the hospital and demanded strict legal action against the accused. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.