A safety advisory issued by Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam sparked outrage before being quickly withdrawn amid accusations of "misogyny" and "victim-blaming".

The initial notice, dated August 12, provided guidelines for female doctors, students, and staff in response to a "recent tragic and reprehensible incident" at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata. It advised women to "generally avoid isolated, poorly lit, and sparsely populated areas" and "refrain from leaving hostel or lodging rooms during night hours unless absolutely necessary."

The advisory faced immediate criticism from students and medical professionals. The Junior Doctors' Association of Silchar Medical College condemned it as "disturbing," instead calling for improved campus security, proper lighting, and dedicated facilities for doctors.

On social media, many labelled the advisory "misogynistic," arguing it placed undue restrictions on women rather than addressing systemic safety issues.

Responding to the backlash, the college administration issued a new notice on August 14, stating: "As NMC has issued an advisory vide no. N-16021/33/2024-IT-NMC(8291616), dt. 13.08.2024, the advisory issued by Silchar Medical College & Hospital administration vide no. SMC/11782, dt. 12.08.2024 stands cancelled."

The notice added that "A new advisory will be issued in this regard soon, following NMC norms and with government directives."

This controversy comes in the wake of a postgraduate trainee doctor's death at R.G. Kar Medical College on August 9, which is still under investigation. The incident has reignited discussions about safety measures and working conditions in medical institutions across India.