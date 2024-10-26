The Silchar Municipal Board executed a series of thorough cleaning and drainage operations, aimed at the maintenance of a clean and healthy environment for all residents.

The initiative comes as part of the board's continued drive to ensure cleanliness and robust sanitation across multiple wards in Silchar.

Safai Mitra teams, the frontline force for sanitation, were actively deployed to targeted locations across the city.

In Ward No. 16, specifically along Link Road, advanced mini super sucker machines were utilised to clean the streets and clear drainage channels, facilitating better water flow and mitigating flood risks.

Meanwhile, in Ward No. 05 at Rongpur V.I.P Road, a larger super sucker machine was deployed to reinforce the drainage infrastructure, ensuring enhanced sanitation and effectively addressing any waterlogging concerns.

The endeavour highlights the collaborative approach of the Silchar Municipal Board and the Cachar District Administration in promoting cleanliness and hygiene, aiming to create a healthier and safer living environment for all residents.