Silchar’s Sadarghat gets new idol immersion regulations to prevent drowning mishaps

The Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has implemented new regulations to bolster safety during idol immersions at the Sadarghat immersion ghat. This decision comes in response to past incidents of drownings and aims to prevent future mishaps while ensuring the continuation of cultural traditions. Under the directive of the newly appointed Commissioner Srishti Singh, the regulations took effect immediately.

According to the fresh directive, issued under newly appointed SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh, idol immersions at Sadarghat will now be permitted only between 6 am and 6 pm daily, except during Durga Puja and Kali Puja festivities when special arrangements are made.

Importantly, every immersion must receive prior approval from the competent authority before being carried out, making the system more organized and accountable. The new code takes effect immediately.

Emphasizing that public safety must go hand in hand with cultural traditions, Commissioner Singh said, “The immersion ghat is not just a place of devotion, but also a space where the safety of citizens cannot be compromised. By introducing fixed timings and ensuring prior approval, we are creating a framework where faith and safety coexist.”

SMC officials underlined that the directive is in line with the guidelines earlier issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, Cachar, which had recommended stricter measures to prevent mishaps during idol immersions.

The civic body has also decided to run awareness drives among puja committees and local residents to ensure compliance with the new safety protocol.

Residents pointed out that lack of regulation in the past had led to several unfortunate incidents at Sadarghat, and welcomed the administration’s proactive approach to prevent further tragedies.