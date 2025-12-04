Silchar Municipal Corporation warns banquet halls, hotels: Rs 1 lakh fine for dumping waste

The Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued a stern notice directing all banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, godowns and other Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) within the municipal area to strictly comply with waste management rules during the ongoing festive and wedding season.

Authorities said that increasing instances of garbage being dumped on roadsides, drains and other public spaces have been observed, posing risks to public hygiene and civic order.

According to the notice issued on Wednesday, any establishment found dumping waste in open public areas will face a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The SMC also warned that legal action may be taken under the Assam Municipal Corporation Act, 2022.

The corporation has instructed all BWGs to contact the SMC for timely cleaning and disposal of waste. User fees will be applicable as per existing norms. The Enforcement Team of the municipal body may conduct inspections at any time, and non-compliance will attract strict penalties.

The notice emphasised that the measures have been taken in the interest of public safety, environmental cleanliness and maintaining a healthy civic environment. The SMC urged all stakeholders to cooperate in building a “Swachh Sundor Silchar.”

Municipal Inspector Panna Lal Deb and City Project Officer (SBM-U) Rajiv Chanda have been designated as contact persons for waste management coordination. The notice has been circulated to key departments and agencies, including enforcement teams, market committees and waste management partners, for immediate action.