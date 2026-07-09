Silchar police bust alleged theft racket, recover stolen motorcycles and spare parts; two arrested

Silchar Sadar Police have unearthed an alleged theft racket by raiding a scrap dealer's shop in the town, recovering a large quantity of suspected stolen property and arresting two persons.

The accused have been identified as Shahabuddin Laskar (55) and Rahim Uddin Choudhury (25), both residents of Madhurband area in Silchar.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a scrap shop and seized a cache of suspected stolen items, including two motorcycles, multiple motorcycle silencers, several valuable spare parts, three cutting machines, a charging machine, tyres and other equipment.

According to the preliminary investigation, police suspect that motorcycles and other valuables stolen from different parts of the town were dismantled and their parts stored at the scrap shop for resale.

Both accused were arrested during the operation, while the seized items have been taken into police custody.

Police said the investigation is underway to identify other members of the alleged theft racket and trace the rightful owners of the recovered property.