Silchar police seize large consignment of foreign liquor allegedly meant for Mizoram

Silchar Sadar Police seized a large consignment of foreign liquor allegedly being smuggled to Mizoram during a special operation conducted in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday night, July 12.

The seizure was made during a raid based on specific intelligence inputs as part of an ongoing crackdown on the illegal transportation of liquor and other contraband.

According to police, a suspicious vehicle was intercepted in the Tarapur area of Silchar, following which officers conducted a search and recovered a large quantity of foreign liquor concealed inside the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and brought to Silchar Sadar Police Station for questioning. His identity has not yet been disclosed.

Police said the seized liquor was allegedly being transported to Mizoram. Preliminary estimates suggest that the consignment is worth several lakh rupees in the market.

An investigation has been launched to identify others who may be involved in the smuggling network. Police are also probing the source of the liquor, the intended recipients and the route used for transporting the consignment.