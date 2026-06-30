Silchar restaurant-cum-spa sealed over alleged illegal activities

The Cachar district administration on June 30 sealed the controversial Parijat Restaurant-cum-Spa, located along the Silchar-Haflong National Highway, following allegations of illegal activities at the establishment.

The action comes days after police conducted a raid at the premises and arrested Dr J.P. Das, who was allegedly associated with the establishment. He was subsequently produced before a court as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials said the restaurant-cum-spa was sealed after completing the necessary legal formalities as the probe into the alleged illegal activities progressed.

The sealing operation was carried out in the presence of Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rajat Kumar Pal, along with officials from the district administration.

Speaking to reporters, SP (Crime) Rajat Kumar Pal said police would continue taking strict action against hotels, restaurants and spa centres found to be involved in illegal activities.

He asserted that law enforcement agencies would not tolerate violations of the law and that stringent action would be taken against those found guilty.

The action triggered considerable attention in the area, with the investigation into the alleged activities continuing.