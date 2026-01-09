Silchar set to host Northeast India’s biggest-ever concert, 1 lakh-plus audience expected

Silchar is poised to create history in India’s live entertainment landscape as the city prepares to host the largest concert ever held in Northeast India, with organisers expecting an audience of over one lakh people across two days.

Scheduled for February 7 and 8, 2026, during the auspicious month of Makar, the mega music festival will feature prominent Bollywood headliners and is expected to significantly raise the benchmark for concert capacity in the Northeast. The event is being positioned as a landmark moment for the region’s rapidly growing concert scene.

The festival is being organised and produced by Aeroeast, which has announced the event as a curtain-raiser for the upcoming Kite Festival slated to be held in Sonai, Silchar, in December 2026. Organisers said the February concert will set the tone for a larger cultural and entertainment calendar planned for the region.

The event is powered by Aeroeast Production Studio in association with Phoenix Networks (Madhya Pradesh), which was recently associated with the production of an international Post Malone concert for BookMyShow Live. Based in Guwahati, Aeroeast Pvt Ltd has been actively working to expand large-scale live entertainment in the Northeast, aiming to tap into what it describes as the emerging “concert economy” of the region.

With its scale, star lineup and projected turnout, the Silchar concert is expected to position Barak Valley prominently on India’s live music map, while also opening new avenues for tourism, hospitality and the local economy.