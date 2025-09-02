Two college youths in Cachar booked for attacking first-year student with scissors

A Silchar Presidency College student was left grievously injured on August 31 night, after being brutally attacked with scissors at Panchmail in Udharbond, sparking outrage in the locality.

The victim, identified as Aliullah Barbhuiya, a first-year student, is currently undergoing treatment for multiple stab wounds.

According to an FIR lodged by his father, Abdul Wahid Barbhuiya, the attack took place after two youths — Borhan Uddin Barbhuiya alias Lakhi and Emad Uddin Barbhuiya — allegedly lured Aliullah to a local shop. A heated argument ensued, during which the accused reportedly assaulted him with scissors, striking his chest, back, and other parts of the body. They also attempted to stab his neck, the complaint stated.

“My son was attacked with the intention to kill him. He narrowly escaped death. The accused are notorious troublemakers. I urge the administration to arrest them immediately and ensure strict punishment,” Abdul Wahid told reporters.

The incident has triggered tension in the area. Police have booked the accused and launched an investigation into the case.