Silchar traders warned against unjustified price hike of essentials, says minister Kaushik Rai

Assam Food, Public Distribution and Urban Development Minister Kaushik Rai on July 17 issued a stern warning against the unjustified increase in prices of essential commodities during a visit to Fatak Bazar in Silchar.

The minister reviewed the market situation and held discussions with traders to assess the availability and pricing of essential goods.

During the meeting, Rai directed traders not to hike prices arbitrarily, asserting that the state government is committed to protecting consumers from unfair pricing practices.

"The government is continuously monitoring market prices to safeguard the interests of the public. Artificial inflation of prices or creation of an artificial shortage will not be tolerated," the minister said.

He acknowledged that the recent spell of heavy rainfall had temporarily disrupted supply chains, resulting in a marginal increase in the prices of certain commodities. However, he cautioned that any attempt to exploit the situation by overcharging consumers or hoarding essential goods would invite strict action.

Rai also said the government is keeping a close watch on the supply of essential commodities to ensure normal market availability. He urged traders to sell goods at fair prices and prioritise the interests of consumers.

Officials from the Food and Public Distribution Department, representatives of the district administration, and members of the trading community were present during the market inspection.