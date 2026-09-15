‘Silent exodus of Assam’s elephants should stop’: Gaurav Gogoi questions transfer of 5-year-old Durga to Tamil Nadu

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has questioned the transfer of a five-year-old elephant named Durga from Assam’s Manas National Park to Tamil Nadu, alleging that the animal was moved without informing people in the state.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Gogoi claimed that Durga was taken from Manas to Tamil Nadu on September 7 “in the dead of night” and alleged that the people of Assam were kept unaware of the transfer.

Gogoi also cited reports claiming that more than 1,200 elephants from Assam are currently outside the state, and questioned the circumstances under which the animals were transferred.

“Questions on Durga’s real age, origin and her ownership remain unanswered,” Gogoi said, seeking clarity on whether all rules governing the transfer were followed and whether there was any commercial interest involved.

He urged the Assam government and the Manas administration to explain the circumstances surrounding Durga’s transfer and called for greater transparency in the movement of elephants out of the state.

“For many in Assam, our forests and wildlife are as much as part of our culture as our dance and music,” Gogoi said, linking the state’s wildlife heritage with its cultural and religious traditions.

He further called for accountability from the state government and the Manas administration, saying people had the right to know about the movement of Assam’s elephants.

“This silent exodus of Assam’s elephants should stop,” he said.

Gogoi’s allegations and the figure of more than 1,200 elephants outside Assam could not be independently verified from the information available in his post. The circumstances surrounding Durga’s transfer, including the applicable permissions, ownership and destination arrangements, would require clarification from the concerned authorities.