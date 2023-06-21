Kamrup Metro district administration has refuted to claims of residents of Silsako Beel of being threatened to demolish their properties prior to any intimation.

This comes after residents of the evicted people who are still camped in the Chachal area alleged that government officials are still mongering in the vicinity and constantly threatening them to vacate the land and re-locate.

Speaking to IndiaToday NE Kamrup (M) DC Pallav Gopal Jha said, "There is no eviction currently being carried out in the Silsako Beel area and even I am not aware of any such eviction."

While covering from ground zero, locals told IndiaToday NE, "Yesterday (June 19) at around 6:30 PM security people came to us and said that they will destroy this part...as per law after 6 PM there should be no eviction then why they are doing this."

Also Read: Guwahati: District administration orders magisterial enquiry into eviction drive at Silsako Beel

It's been more than three months since the eviction drives at the Silsako Beel started and now the residents of the various communities have camped in the Chachal area demanding the state government to intervene in the matter and help the residents re-locate as they have no other option.

The residents who are staging protest alleged that post the eviction the government have failed to deliver on the demands made by the locals.

"In the evening hours some government officials have come to us and threatened us to vacate the land and give up the dream of land at Silsako Beel and relocate...even if we try to speak to them they don't listen to us...we want someone from the government to come up and speak to our demands," said one of the residents.

Further, the residents alleged that during the daytime also security people have come and the locals had to fight with them. The locals also claimed that police officials who are camped in the area assaulted a pregnant woman, however, the locals are now adamant to take up drastic steps to stop the ongoing eviction drive.

Residents claim that the state government is trying to be biased towards the poor people and giving a free hand to the upper class of society who have property and land in the said area.

"The government is of the policy of removing poor and settling the rich...we wouldn't let it happen," said a resident.

The Assam government started an eviction drive in the Cachal area of Guwahati on May 13, 2022.

Again another Eviction drive was carried out clearing 100 meters from two sides of the Silsako Canal on 27 and 28 February and again on 2 and 3 March 2023 which targeted to evict an area of 150 bighas affecting another 500 families.

Locals claim that the administration is carrying out the drive without prior notice and measures of Rehabilitation and resettlement.

As per the state government, the area was full of encroached settlements which is a reason for floods in Guwahati city. They also claimed that the area was under the water bodies act 2008.

However, the locals claim that the previous government (Congress) in 2008 passed a bill in the Legislative Assembly of a water body preservation act, without properly demarcating the areas where the water bodies act falls due to which such situations have arisen.

It is to be mentioned here that among the residents even the Ginger Hotel was in between the exactly demarcated Lake area but was not evicted, however, to this CM Sarma asserted that since the land was given by the previous government, talks are in place with the hotel management to provide them with alternative plot.

Meanwhile, locals also alleged that the BJP Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also earth filled the canal and narrowed the canal and they were not evicted.

Following this, a lot of questions have arisen from the locals of the Silsako Beel area and asked the government if the Guwahati floods are only due to encroachment in Silsako.

Further, the evicted residents are also seeking scientific evidence if the floods in Guwahati are due to the people settling in the Silsako area.

Slamming the previous government, the residents alleged that if the people were illegally occupying lands then what was the administration doing from the past 15 years, wherein, residents were provided with proper holding numbers and electricity connections, property tax, among others.

According to government reports, there are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas of land are under the clutches of encroachers.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Chairman, Narayan Deka said, “A total of 1200 bighas of land in Silsako is under the control of encroachers. At this point in time, it is not possible to evict everyone in a single go. Those within 100 meters between the water channels on the periphery of Silsako Beel upto Narengi will be evicted.”