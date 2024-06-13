Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh in a post on X, shared details and pictures of the stolen items in connection with a theft at Mahamaya Mandir in Assam's Kokrajhar District.

A gang of four individuals was arrested today (June 13) morning based on technical evidence. The members, identified as Mandal Ali, Sarif Uddin, Hazrat Ali, and Asraful Ali, are residents of Bilasipara in Dhubri district.

The stolen articles, including three silver mukuts worn by Mahamaya and other deities, two pieces of gold weighing around 15 grams each, ornaments, and silver jewellery items suspected to be stolen from temples and households weighing 900 grams, cash amounting to Rs 45,000, one copper bowl, a gas cutter, an iron cutter believed to have been used in the theft, and five mobile phones, were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Furthermore, the authorities also seized a Swift Desire car allegedly used by the gang to commit theft in various temples across Assam and West Bengal borders.

See GP Singh's post here:

Reference recent theft at Mahamaya Mandir District Kokrajhar (kachugaon PS case no 12/24 dated 26/5/2024), based on technical evidence, a gang of 4 persons has been apprehended namely,

1. Mandal Ali,

2. Sarif Uddin,

3. Hazrat Ali,

4. Asraful Ali all belonging to Bilasipara… pic.twitter.com/mKsZdYyNPq — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 13, 2024

The success in arresting the culprits was attributed to the diligent efforts of the team led by the Superintendent of Police, along with the Additional Superintendent of Police (crime), and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Gossaigaon, along with the technical team.