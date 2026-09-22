Simanta Shekhar resigns as Assam Film Finance Corporation Chairman, quits BJP

Assamese singer and politician Simanta Shekhar has announced his resignation as Chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation, along with his decision to step down from the BJP’s Assam state executive committee and primary membership.

In a statement, Shekhar said he had submitted his resignation letters to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state BJP president. The Assam government’s official Film Finance Corporation website currently lists Shekhar as its Chairman.

Shekhar said the decision was taken entirely for personal reasons and clarified that it was not connected to any dissatisfaction with the BJP’s political ideology, policies or any individual.

He also stated that he would not be associated with any political party in the future.

In his statement, Shekhar extended his best wishes to BJP colleagues, supporters and workers, and wished the party success in its future activities and service to the people of Assam.

He also expressed his good wishes to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he hoped Assam’s development and progress would continue under his leadership.

Shekhar concluded by stating that his love, respect and commitment towards Assam and the Assamese community would remain unchanged.