Singapore envoy congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma, reaffirms support for Assam

Simon Wong, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, on Tuesday, May 12, congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma as he began his second consecutive term as Chief Minister of Assam, reaffirming Singapore’s continued support for the State and its development journey.



In a message posted on X, Wong highlighted the growing partnership between Singapore and Assam and expressed confidence in the State’s progress under Sarma’s leadership.



“Big congratulations to our dear friend Himanta Biswa. Your new term as Chief Minister will no doubt propel Assam to greater heights. As your trusted friend, we will stand by Assam as always,” Wong said.



Earlier in the day, Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the revered Kamakhya Temple and sought blessings for “peace, progress and prosperity” for the people of the State ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.



Preparations were underway at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where Sarma took oath along with members of his new cabinet.



Ahead of the ceremony, Sarma announced that Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog would be inducted into the cabinet. He also named Ranjit Das as the alliance’s candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.



In a separate message on X, Sarma said his new team would work with “full dedication” to build a stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam.



The swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled States.