Singapore sends Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem report to Assam SIT; chargesheet likely by December 17

Singapore authorities have forwarded singer Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem and toxicology reports to Assam Police, marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into his death.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 31 confirmed the development, stating that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has made “substantial progress” and will file the chargesheet within the 90-day deadline.

“When our SIT visited Singapore, the authorities there had assured full cooperation. Today, they have formally sent the post-mortem and toxicology reports, along with guidelines under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT),” Sarma told reporters.

The 52-year-old singer and composer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. The 10-member SIT has so far arrested seven individuals, all currently in judicial custody.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, expressed confidence in the investigation’s progress. “The SIT is absolutely confident about ensuring justice for Zubeen. When it submits the chargesheet by December 17, people will appreciate their work,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government remains committed to a thorough probe into Garg’s death but emphasised that other key state issues would not be sidelined.

Aiming for the Congress, Sarma accused the opposition party of trying to “make Assam a part of Bangladesh,” referring to an incident where members of the Congress Seva Dal allegedly sang Bangladesh’s national anthem at a meeting in Sribhumi district. The government has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Sarma also highlighted that issues such as ‘love jihad’ and land encroachment continue to be major concerns for the state. “These will remain our priority along with Zubeen’s case,” he added.