Singer-composer Salim Merchant pays tribute to Zubeen Garg during Assam visit
Salim Merchant visited Zubeen Garg’s studio and residence in Assam and paid tribute to the late musician. The emotional visit and his Bhoomi 2026 performance underlined Zubeen’s lasting bond with artistes and Assamese music.
- Garima Garg welcomed Merchant with a traditional gesture at the residence
- He described time inside the studio as deeply emotional and special
- At Bhoomi 2026, he performed Dhumuhar Gaan linked to Zubeen’s legacy
Singer-composer Salim Merchant recently visited the studio and residence of legendary Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, paying tribute to the late artiste and recalling his deep admiration for Assam and Assamese music.
During his visit, Garima Garg, Zubeen Garg’s wife, welcomed Salim Merchant with a traditional gesture. Merchant also spent time at Zubeen’s studio, describing the visit as a deeply emotional and special musical moment.
Merchant had recently paid tribute to Zubeen Garg at Bhoomi 2026, where he performed “Dhumuhar Gaan”, a song associated with Zubeen’s musical legacy. The song was composed by Anurag Saikia, with lyrics by Rahul Gautam Sarma, and featured vocals by Shashwati Phukan, Padma Shri Pokhila Lekthepi, Anurag Saikia and Rahul Gautam Sarma.
Following his visit, Salim Merchant took to social media to express his emotions and gratitude to the family and those who hosted him.
“I am so emotional and overwhelmed,” Merchant wrote, thanking Garima Garg, Rahul Gautam Sharma, Shyamantak Gautam and Dikshu Sarma for hosting him warmly.
Merchant further expressed his affection for Zubeen and Assam, writing, “I love Zubeen, I love Assam and I will always support Assamese music.”
His visit comes as another tribute to Zubeen Garg’s enduring influence on Assamese music and his strong connection with artistes from across India.
The interaction at Zubeen’s studio and residence, along with Merchant’s performance at Bhoomi 2026, highlighted the continuing musical and emotional connection shared by artistes who admired the Assamese icon.
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