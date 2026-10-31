Popular Indian playback singer Arijit Singh was spotted at Subala Hotel in Simlaguri, Barpeta Road, where he stopped to enjoy a cup of tea.

His unexpected visit brought excitement among people present at the hotel, with several locals delighted to catch a glimpse of the celebrated singer.

Known for his soulful voice and widely loved songs, Arijit Singh enjoys a massive fan following across the country. His brief stop at the hotel turned into a memorable moment for those who got an opportunity to meet the singer.