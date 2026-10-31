Singing sensation Arijit Singh visits Subala Hotel in Assam's Barpeta Road, enjoys a cup of tea
Arijit Singh stopped at Subala Hotel in Simlaguri for a cup of tea. His unexpected visit delighted locals who had the chance to see and meet him.
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Story highlights
- Locals gathered excitedly after spotting the celebrated playback singer nearby
- Several visitors received an unexpected opportunity to meet the popular artiste
- His brief appearance quickly became a memorable moment for those present
Popular Indian playback singer Arijit Singh was spotted at Subala Hotel in Simlaguri, Barpeta Road, where he stopped to enjoy a cup of tea.
His unexpected visit brought excitement among people present at the hotel, with several locals delighted to catch a glimpse of the celebrated singer.
Known for his soulful voice and widely loved songs, Arijit Singh enjoys a massive fan following across the country. His brief stop at the hotel turned into a memorable moment for those who got an opportunity to meet the singer.
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