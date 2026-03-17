Single phase Assam polls will end scope for ‘doubtful voters’: BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party spokesperson Kishor Kumar Bhattacharya on March 16, welcomed the Election Commission's decision to conduct assembly polls in Assam in a single phase.

Speaking in Guwahati, Bhattacharya said the party was “happy” with the schedule, emphasizing that the single-phase polling aligns with public sentiment in the state. He noted that there had been a widespread demand among the people of Assam to hold elections ahead of the Bihu festival, allowing citizens to participate in the democratic process without affecting traditional celebrations.

“This time, the elections will be held in a single phase. It was a request from all Assamese people that the elections be conducted early, before Bihu, so that we can celebrate and participate in the festivities,” he said.

The BJP leader also highlighted concerns associated with multi-phase elections, suggesting that staggered polling in the past had created opportunities for electoral malpractice. According to him, instances of “doubtful voters” casting ballots in multiple locations had been a challenge during earlier elections.

“With elections held in various phases, there were cases where certain doubtful voters managed to cast votes in multiple places. Now, with a single-phase election, such practices will be curbed and no one will be able to take advantage,” Bhattacharya asserted.

Political observers note that the single-phase polling could also intensify campaign dynamics, with parties required to mobilize resources and outreach efforts simultaneously across constituencies.

On the other hand, a day after the election schedule for the upcoming Assembly polls was announced, senior leaders of the Indian National Congress on March 16 raised questions over the timing and structure of the polling phases, alleging that the schedule appears to favour the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the manner in which the election dates and phases have been structured suggests that the decision was taken keeping the BJP’s convenience in mind. Reacting to the announcement, she remarked that the schedule seems to have been designed to suit the ruling party.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed surprise over the early polling date in Kerala. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Tharoor said the April 9 polling date had “taken everyone aback,” as many had expected the voting to be held in the final ten days of April. He noted that the early schedule leaves the party with barely three weeks to prepare.

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced that Assembly elections will be held in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on April 9, while polling in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 23. Elections in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all the states has been scheduled for May 4.