Representatives of the Singpho community, including traditional chiefs Bisa Gam Singpho and Seng Gam Singpho, met Margherita Co-District Commissioner K N Chandana Jahnavi on October 23 and submitted documents seeking recognition of their customary leadership and related honorarium.

Kharong Singpho, president of the Singpho Tribal Development Society, and Probin Wakhet, its general secretary, accompanied the traditional chiefs and other members of the Singpho community from the Tirap Tribal Belt of Margherita co-district.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted documents detailing the genealogical history and customary status of Bisa Gam Singpho and Seng Gam Singpho as traditional tribal chiefs. The documents also highlighted the contributions of their ancestors to the administration, governance and development of the Tirap Tribal Belt.

The delegation presented records and photographs of medals reportedly awarded in 1954-55 by the then Governor of Assam and other authorities to the late traditional Singpho chiefs Bisa Lat Nong Singpho and Kotha Gam Singpho, as well as their forefathers, in recognition of their contributions to the region.

The supporting documents also included certificates and acknowledgements from tribal organisations and community elders recognising the traditional leadership of the two chiefs.

Bisa Gam Singpho and Seng Gam Singpho are descendants of Singpho warriors and freedom fighters Bisa Bom Singpho and Bisa Ladoi Singpho, according to the representation submitted by the community representatives.

Bhogeswar Singpho, chief adviser to the Singpho Tribal Development Society, a retired secretary to the Assam government, human rights activist and social worker, took the initiative to prepare a concept paper and representation addressed to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes in New Delhi.

The delegation's meeting with the co-district commissioner was part of its efforts to place documentary evidence of the traditional chiefs' lineage, customary status and historical contributions before the authorities.