Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 19, criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for Bengal's lagging development, stating that the state was once prosperous but has fallen behind due to TMC's governance.

"My state of Assam is small. In Assam, we provide the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, offering Rs 1250 to women, while in Bengal, mothers and sisters receive Rs 500, which increased to Rs 1000 before elections. If a small state like Assam gets Rs 1250, Bengal, with its 42 Lok Sabha seats compared to Assam's 14, should receive Rs 2000. We are one-fourth the size of Bengal. So, why can't Mamata provide Rs 2000 to the women of her state? Bengal should receive double the amount Assam does for the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme," said Sarma.

He further noted that in 2021, both he and Mamata Banerjee took their oaths around the same time. "I promised the people of Assam that within the same year, I would provide jobs to 1 lakh people. For those without jobs, I would offer Rs 2,00,000 to help them set up businesses, and I fulfilledmu promise" Sarma added.