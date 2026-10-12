‘SIR must be conducted every five years’: Himanta targets Rahul Gandhi over electoral rolls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 12 defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that the exercise should be conducted every five years to safeguard democracy and alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was attempting to undermine constitutional institutions by questioning election results.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma accused the Congress of adopting double standards on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission, alleging that the party questioned the electoral process when it lost elections but accepted the results when it won.

“Every five years there should be an SIR. Only then will the democracy of the country prevail,” Sarma said, arguing that electoral roll revision was necessary to identify and remove ineligible names, including those of alleged foreign nationals.

The chief minister claimed that demographic changes in Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar made the revision exercise important.

Sarma also alleged that illegal immigration from Bangladesh was contributing to demographic changes in the region. These claims were made by the chief minister during the press conference.

Sarma challenges Congress over election results

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Election Commission, Sarma questioned why the Congress accepted electoral outcomes in some states while disputing those in others.

“If the Assam elections are wrong, then how is Kerala's vote good? If Bengal's vote is wrong, then why isn't Tamil Nadu's vote wrong?” he asked.

He challenged Gandhi to demand the resignation of Congress-led or Congress-allied governments in states such as Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu if the party believed the electoral process under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was compromised.

Sarma also called on the Congress to declare that it would not contest future elections using EVMs for as long as Gyanesh Kumar remained the CEC.

The chief minister alleged that the Congress was attempting to put pressure on the Election Commission and the Supreme Court by organising protests in Delhi. He described the Opposition's actions as an attempt to intimidate constitutional institutions and undermine public confidence in the democratic process.

Cites story about Hazrat Muhammad

During the press conference, Sarma cited a story about Hazrat Muhammad and a mother who sought advice to stop her son from eating too many sweets. According to the version narrated by the chief minister, Hazrat Muhammad asked the mother to return after a few days before advising the child, explaining that he himself had needed time to give up the habit.

Sarma used the anecdote to challenge Gandhi to demonstrate consistency in his position on electoral processes by asking Opposition-ruled states to take a similar stand on elections conducted under the present CEC.

Announces support for statewide BJP rallies

The chief minister said the BJP would organise peaceful rallies at district headquarters across Assam from October 13 to 31 in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's position on democratic institutions.

He urged people in Assam to raise their voices against what he described as attempts to weaken the country's institutions. He also alleged that foreign interests were supporting efforts to destabilise India, but did not provide evidence for the claim during the remarks cited.

Sarma further criticised Congress protests in Delhi, questioning the party's support among voters and alleging that it was seeking to challenge electoral defeats through street demonstrations rather than public service.

Defends EVMs, questions Congress's protest strategy

Sarma maintained that EVMs were not introduced by the BJP and referred to past statements by Congress leaders defending the machines. He argued that political parties should accept election results and seek to regain public support through their work rather than question the process after losing.

The chief minister also criticised Rahul Gandhi's interactions with government officials and other groups, dismissing the Congress leader's political mobilisation as an attempt to pressure institutions.

The Congress has raised concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls. Sarma's remarks reflect the BJP's counterattack amid the ongoing political dispute over the SIR exercise and the credibility of electoral processes.

The Election Commission's procedures and the parties' allegations remain matters of public and political debate.