‘Sister states’: Assam CM thanks Manipur for Rs 1 crore flood relief contribution

Manipur has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund towards flood relief and response efforts, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 11.

Sarma thanked Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the people of the state for the contribution, saying the two states share a bond that goes beyond geography.

“I sincerely thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh Ji and the people of Manipur for their generous contribution of ₹1 crore,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He said Assam and Manipur were “sister states, bound not just by geography but by shared history and kinship”, adding that the contribution reflected the “enduring spirit of oneness” among people across the Northeast.

The contribution comes as Assam’s flood situation showed a marginal improvement on Tuesday, with the number of affected people falling to 1,12,718 across seven districts, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

No fresh flood-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the death toll from this year’s floods remaining at 101.

Floodwaters continued to affect 441 villages across 25 revenue circles in Golaghat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Jorhat, Darrang, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.

Golaghat remained the worst-affected district, with 65,295 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with 18,494 and Nagaon with 16,321.

The Dhansiri (South) river was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh, while the Kushiyara river remained above the danger mark at Sribhumi, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Authorities were operating 47 relief camps, where 7,982 displaced people were taking shelter. Another 45 relief distribution centres were functioning in the affected areas.

Floodwaters have submerged 10,879.03 hectares of cropland and affected more than 29,000 animals. Damage to houses, cattle sheds, and roads has also been reported from several affected districts.

Sarma thanked people in Manipur for standing with Assam during the floods, saying, “To everyone in Manipur who stood with Assam in this hour — thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”