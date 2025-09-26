SIT cracks down in Zubeen Garg case, witnesses given 10-day ultimatum to cooperate

Assam Police’s CID on September 26 issued notices to individuals present during or aware of the circumstances surrounding singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore, directing them to appear within 10 days, a senior official said.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), formed to probe Garg’s death, continued searches at the residence of North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta for the second consecutive day.

"Investigation into Garg's death is continuing. Today, we served notices to all persons familiar with the incidents leading to his death. They have to come and give their statements within 10 days," the officer, who did not wish to be named, said, according to PTI.

Earlier, the houses of Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami were also searched. Sharma and Goswami were with the singer when he drowned in the sea on September 19.



Also Read: Shyamkanu Mahanta booked under BNS 61(2), 105, 106(1) in Zubeen death case — What does it mean

The probe extends to members of the Assamese community residing in Singapore who were present during the yacht trip when Garg died. Statements of several artistes and other individuals from the cultural field were also recorded at the CID office on Friday.

The 10-member SIT is led by Special DGP M.P. Gupta. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier stated that the state government would recommend a CBI inquiry if the SIT investigation is found to be “unsatisfactory.”

Separately, Assam Police dismissed circulating claims that internet services would be disconnected in the state. “A fake message claiming that internet services across Assam will be disconnected is being circulated by mischief mongers. Please do not believe or spread such misinformation. Action will be taken against those sharing unverified claims,” the police said, urging citizens to remain vigilant against fake news.