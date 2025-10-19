“SIT formed to hide Shyamkanu Mahanta’s ties with Himanta”: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has raised serious doubts over the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, alleging that the probe is being steered to protect individuals with political connections.

Speaking at a memorial for Garg organised by opposition parties on October 19, Gogoi said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government appears to be shielding NEIF organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, both in judicial custody.

“The way Himanta Biswa Sarma is taking forward the investigation through the SIT, it feels that the chief minister had formed the SIT to hide his close relation with Shyamkanu Mahanta,” he alleged.

Garg, 52, died on September 19 while swimming in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF). A 10-member SIT from the state police’s CID is investigating the case.

Seven people have been arrested so far, including Mahanta, Sharma, Garg’s cousin and police officer Sandipan, band members Sekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, and his personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

Mahanta is the younger brother of former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, now chief of the Assam State Information Commission. Another brother, Nani Gopal Mahanta, previously served as the chief minister’s education advisor and is currently vice chancellor of Gauhati University.

Gogoi, also the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, questioned the credibility of the investigation, saying, “Legal experts, those who know criminal laws, the court system, all are questioning the investigation.” He added, “The chief minister is taking the lead in the probe and seems he is more concerned about saving his image.”

Paying tribute to Garg, Gogoi said the state lost a voice that spoke boldly for its people, culture, and environment. “In his absence, we do feel a little lost. Our duty is to take forward his dream, Bhupen Hazarika's dream of a 'Bor Asom',” he said.

The memorial saw participation from leaders across opposition parties, with singers performing Garg’s popular songs. Attendees held placards demanding “Justice for Zubeen” and “No Justice, No Rest.” (With inputs from PTI)