SIT given time, CBI transfer possible if public unconvinced with probe: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed growing public concerns over the ongoing investigation into the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, urging patience and assuring that justice will prevail.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “I would also like to say: give the SIT some time. If the SIT can’t do anything and the people of Assam are not satisfied, we will seek to transfer the case to the CBI.”

The Chief Minister also clarified circulating speculations regarding access to the late singer’s personal and digital accounts. He stated that Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, has never made any request to the government for control over his social media or other personal assets.

Sarma added, “If these are with Siddharth Sharma, and we were to hand them over to his wife, Garima Garg has not made any such request. If the family required anything in this regard, Garima Garg would certainly communicate it, as the Commissioner of Police is in daily contact with her. At present, the family’s only request is for justice.”

The remarks come as fans and well-wishers across Assam continue to demand a fair and conclusive investigation into the sudden demise of the much-loved cultural icon.