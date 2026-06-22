SIT produces digital evidence before court in Zubeen Garg death case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday, June 22, produced computers and other electronic devices before a Fast Track Court as part of proceedings in the case linked to the death of Assam's music icon Zubeen Garg.

Sources associated with the investigation said the devices contain a substantial portion of the digital evidence cited in the chargesheet filed by the SIT. The materials include videos, photographs and other electronic records collected during the course of the investigation.

Investigators are understood to have recovered several videos and photographs relating to events that took place in Singapore. Some of these materials had not previously come into the public domain and were obtained during the probe.

According to sources, the electronic devices contain data supporting the videos and photographs submitted along with the chargesheet. The SIT is also believed to have gathered crucial information regarding the final phase of the events under investigation through analysis of the digital records.

The computers and other electronic materials were brought before the court earlier in the day as part of the evidentiary process. Proceedings in the case are continuing.

Meanwhile, Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused in the case, has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail after his plea was rejected by the Gauhati High Court.

According to reports, Mahanta moved the apex court after failing to secure relief from the High Court. The matter has been listed for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.