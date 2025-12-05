SIT races to file charge sheet ahead of deadline in Zubeen Garg death probe

Investigators are working round the clock to finalise the charge sheet before December 10 in the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirming the document will be submitted ahead of the court-mandated deadline of December 18.

The Special Investigation Team, led by Special DGP CID Munna Prasad Gupta, has been conducting intensive investigations since the 52-year-old singer's death in Singapore on September 19. Main investigating officer Rosie Kalita remained at the CID office until 3 am, part of a nine-member team compiling evidence and testimonies for the charge sheet.

The chief minister further revealed that the SIT has completed its investigation and prepared nearly 3,500 pages of documents. He said a meeting was held with the Advocate General to finalise the next steps and added that filing the chargesheet within the specified timeframe is crucial, as any delay beyond December 18 could make the accused eligible for bail. He has instructed the SIT to submit the charge sheet to the court between December 6 and December 12.

The probe treats the case as murder rather than accidental drowning, with investigators examining whether criminal conspiracy or negligence contributed to Garg's death. The singer died whilst attending the North East India Festival in Singapore, an incident that shocked Assam and triggered more than 60 FIRs across the state.

The charge sheet will detail allegations against seven accused currently in judicial custody. Those arrested include festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, drummer Shekharjyoti Goswami, co-singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta, and two personal security officers Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Borah.

Investigators will incorporate statements from nearly 300 individuals, including complainants and Garg's wife, Garima. The document will feature forensic evidence, partial reports from Singaporean police and medical authorities, reports from Assam-based doctors, and testimonies from others who attended the festival.

Financial irregularities form a significant component of the investigation. Police discovered financial transactions exceeding Rs 1.1 crore in accounts belonging to Garg's PSOs, whilst the probe has examined potential managerial and financial improprieties within the singer's professional circle.

The SIT recently received three critical reports from the Singapore Police, including toxicology findings and the final post-mortem opinion. However, preliminary investigations by Singapore authorities have not indicated foul play, creating a divergence in perspectives between Indian and Singaporean investigators.

The Union Home Ministry granted approval under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in November, enabling legal proceedings to commence. Chief Minister Sarma has announced plans to request a fast-track court from the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to expedite the trial.

The case has generated significant public attention in Assam, where Garg was regarded as a cultural icon. The investigation continues to examine events leading to his death whilst addressing alleged financial and managerial irregularities that emerged during the probe.