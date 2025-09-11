SIT report links Assam MP to Pakistani operatives; Himanta calls it 'heavy truths, silent pain of children'

A 96-page Special Investigation Team report has uncovered alleged connections between Pakistani operatives and an Assam Member of Parliament, prompting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to express particular concern for the lawmaker's two young children caught in the controversy.

The SIT investigation, constituted by the Assam Cabinet in February, has reportedly established links between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's family and a network involving Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. The probe has revealed what officials describe as a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining India's sovereignty.

In an emotional tweet posted on September 11, CM Sarma referenced the human cost of the investigation, writing: "The true sorrow is not in the fall of a father, but in the silence of two innocent children—too young to know what has been taken from them. My prayers remain with them."

The investigation has uncovered the involvement of a British national married to an Indian MP in activities linked to Sheikh's network. More significantly, the SIT has found evidence suggesting Pakistan's Ministry of Interior facilitated an Assam MP's visit to that country.

"This is a serious inquiry and is related to the nation's security," Sarma stated earlier, indicating he would review the complete report before making it public. "After going through the report in detail, a decision will be taken on the action to be taken."

The CM described the document as carrying "heavy truths" despite being "prepared with limited means," suggesting the investigation faced resource constraints while uncovering substantial evidence.

The probe began following concerns about anti-India activities involving Pakistani nationals and their associates operating within Indian territory. According to official sources, the investigation has mapped out connections that extend beyond individual actors to suggest coordinated efforts involving foreign elements.

The Assam government plans to present the SIT findings to the State Cabinet for detailed examination before releasing the information to the public.