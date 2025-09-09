SIT report on Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links expected on September 10: Assam CM

After the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 9, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media, outlining several major developments spanning flood relief, education, immigration, and infrastructure projects.

Responding to queries on the ongoing investigation into APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links, CM Sarma said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not been given any specific deadline for submission of its report. “The findings will be submitted either to me or the Chief Secretary. Once I read the report, I will decide on the next step,” Sarma said.

He further added that the SIT is expected to submit its report by Wednesday, September 10, and has not requested any extension. “If serious issues emerge, the matter will be escalated to the Prime Minister or the Union Home Minister. If not, it will be closed at my level,” the CM clarified. Sarma also stated that he would personally seek an update on the SIT’s progress by 6 pm Wednesday.

The Chief Minister announced that Assam has sanctioned Rs 5 crore towards flood relief efforts in Himachal Pradesh as a gesture of inter-state solidarity. He also highlighted the achievements of students in the state, reporting that more than 80% successfully cleared the Higher Secondary examinations this year.

CM Sarma also confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Assam. Modi is scheduled to arrive at Guwahati’s LGBI Airport at 4:20 pm on September 13 and will proceed to Mangaldai on September 14. There, he will lay the foundation stone for the ₹567-crore Darrang Medical College project, which also includes a GNM school and a nursing college.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Guwahati Ring Road Project and the Narengi-Kuruwa Connecting Bridge. The Ring Road project, costing ₹7,000 crore, will enhance connectivity across Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Darrang, and extend into Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.

CM Sarma said he had personally inspected the proposed venues and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. He thanked the Prime Minister for supporting Assam with these transformative projects, which he said would significantly boost healthcare and infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced that cultural enthusiasts could collect passes until September 12 for the upcoming Dr. Bhupen Hazarika program at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra and Rabindra Bhawan.