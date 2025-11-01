SIT summons actor Partha Hazarika as probe into Zubeen Garg’s death gains pace

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the death of singer Zubeen Garg has summoned actor Partha Hazarika for questioning amid growing allegations linking him to the case.

Hazarika, known to have been close to both Zubeen and his wife Garima, faces claims circulating on social media that he allegedly blackmailed the late musician.

The summons marks a fresh turn in the inquiry, which has intensified following confirmation that Singapore authorities have forwarded Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem and toxicology reports to the Assam Police. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 31 said the development represents “substantial progress” in the ongoing probe.

“When our SIT visited Singapore, the authorities there had assured full cooperation. Today, they have formally sent the post-mortem and toxicology reports, along with guidelines under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT),” Sarma told reporters.

Zubeen Garg, 52, died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. Since then, the 10-member SIT has arrested seven individuals, all currently in judicial custody. Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, expressed confidence that the investigation is moving in the right direction.

“The SIT is absolutely confident about ensuring justice for Zubeen. When it submits the chargesheet by December 17, people will appreciate their work,” he said.