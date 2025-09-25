SIT team reaches Shyamkanu Mahanta's residence, begins probe into Zubeen Garg's death

In a fresh development in the ongoing investigation into the death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday, September 25 reached the residence of entrepreneur and cultural activist Shyamkanu Mahanta. However, officials have not released further details regarding the raid.

This move comes a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the people of the state that no individual would be spared in the probe into Garg’s untimely demise.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister revealed that he had convened a high-level meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, the ADGP (CID), the Chief Secretary, and senior officials to review the progress of the investigation. Following the meeting, Sarma directed the DGP to form a Special Investigation Team consisting of some of the state’s most capable officers.

“The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity,” the Chief Minister stated.

Acting on the directive, a nine-member SIT was constituted and has since been actively pursuing leads in the case. The visit to Mahanta’s residence marks one of the first major actions undertaken by the team as part of the inquiry.