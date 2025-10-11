SIT to likely hand over Zubeen's viscera report to CM Sarma today

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the death of acclaimed singer-composer Zubeen Garg, the viscera report will be received by the Special Investigation Team SIT, which will be later handed over to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



According to reports, the forensic report, prepared in New Delhi, will be formally handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, October 11 morning by the SIT. The report is expected to provide key insights into the exact cause of the singer’s death, which has been under intensive investigation by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).



Reports suggest that the findings from the viscera analysis will be vital in determining whether Zubeen Garg’s death was natural or influenced by other circumstances.





Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma had assured that the charge sheet in the case would be filed within three months, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and time-bound investigation.





With the receipt of the viscera report, investigators are now expected to reassess evidence and testimonies gathered so far, which could potentially influence the direction of the CID probe. The findings are likely to clarify several lingering questions surrounding the untimely death of one of Assam’s most celebrated artists.