SIT traces Rs 1 crore money trail through PSOs' accounts in Zubeen's death probe

Investigators probing the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg have discovered financial transactions totalling Rs 1 crore that passed through bank accounts belonging to his bodyguard Nandeshwar Borah and an associate named Baishya over the past four to five years.

According to reports, Zubeen Garg entrusted the money to his PSOs to assist people in need, with the funds being distributed through GPay whenever someone sought his help.

The Special Investigation Team handling the case is now scrutinising these substantial money trails to determine their connection to Garg's mysterious death. Officials have described the financial angle as a critical breakthrough in the ongoing probe.

Data recovered from Zubeen Garg's mobile phone has provided investigators with additional leads. The SIT is currently analysing this information to map the complete flow of funds and identify other potentially relevant details that could explain the circumstances surrounding his death.

Authorities have focused particular attention on the month before Garg was scheduled to travel to Singapore, meticulously reviewing all financial records and communications from that period.

The examination aims to establish whether any monetary transactions or exchanges hold significance to the case.