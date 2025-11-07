Sitharaman hails Assam’s ‘progressive vision’ as Guwahati riverfront and terminal inaugurated

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 7 inaugurated two key urban infrastructure projects in Guwahati — the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and Jetty and the Brahmaputra Riverfront – Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan. The projects mark a major step in reconnecting the city with the Brahmaputra and promoting sustainable river-based transport.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to revitalising Assam’s riverine transport system and fostering people-centric urban transformation.

Calling the Gateway Terminal “a statement of Assam’s progressive vision,” Sitharaman said the facility will not only enhance connectivity but also generate economic and tourism opportunities. “This project will boost river-based transport, promote tourism, and open new economic opportunities for the people of Assam,” she stated.

Speaking about the Brahmaputra Riverfront, the Minister described the river as “the soul of Assam’s civilisation,” adding that the project represents a blend of tradition and transformation. “By reconnecting the city and its people to the river, this project celebrates both heritage and modernity,” she said.

Sitharaman praised the Assam Government for integrating technology with cultural preservation in the city’s urban design. She noted that the redevelopment was carried out with sensitivity toward local livelihoods, pointing out that the historic Uzan Bazar fish market had been retained and given dedicated access to the riverfront for continued fishing activity.

Highlighting the efficiency of water transport, the Finance Minister said, “A 24-tonne cargo consignment can travel one kilometre on one litre of fuel by road, 85 kilometres by rail, but an impressive 105 kilometres by waterways.” She underlined that this demonstrates both economic and environmental advantages of river transport.

The Minister also lauded Assam’s performance under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Scheme, under which the Centre provides interest-free loans to states for 50 years. She said Assam had effectively utilised the funds in a “planned and productive” manner, adding that the collaboration between the Centre and the State exemplifies cooperative federalism in development.

Sitharaman commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s developmental focus, stating that projects like these align with the national goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 through inclusive and sustainable growth.

Chief Minister Sarma, addressing the gathering, said the Gateway Terminal represents a crucial advancement in strengthening Assam’s internal water transport network. He added that the multimodal connectivity at the new terminal will significantly improve passenger and cargo movement along the Brahmaputra.

He thanked Sitharaman for her continued support in driving infrastructural progress across the North East and highlighted her role in accelerating Assam’s growth trajectory.

The Finance Minister later interacted with women from self-help groups managing stalls at the terminal. The event was attended by several state ministers, senior officials, and dignitaries.