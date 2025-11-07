Sitharaman reviews progress of Tata’s Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor project in Assam

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 7 reviewed the progress of Tata Group’s Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and testing facility coming up in Assam’s Morigaon district.

Arriving in Guwahati earlier in the day for a two-day visit, Sitharaman is scheduled to launch and review several development projects across the state. Her key stop was at Jagiroad, where Tata Electronics is setting up its Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) unit — a first-of-its-kind high-end manufacturing facility in the region.

According to the Finance Minister’s Office, Sitharaman interacted with officials supervising the construction and received updates on the project’s status and potential economic impact.

The Rs 27,000 crore investment aims to position Assam as a significant player in India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem. Once operational, the plant is expected to produce up to 48 million chips daily, employing advanced technologies such as flip-chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP).

Officials said the project is set to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the state’s industrial growth and supporting India’s ambition of becoming a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing.