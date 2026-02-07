Sitting MLA Hemanga Thakuria ruled out as BJP candidate: Himanta Biswa Sarma signals new face for Palasbari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 7, made it clear that Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria will not be renominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly elections, signalling a significant political shift in the constituency.

The Chief Minister also ruled out a party ticket for BJP youth leader Himangshu Sekhar Baishya, indicating that the party leadership has decided to look beyond the current leadership in Palasbari.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said that both Hemanga Thakuria and Himangshu Sekhar Baishya are under his direct observation and categorically stated that they will not be considered for tickets this time. His remarks come against the backdrop of recent political developments and a controversy linked to Palasbari that reportedly caused discomfort within party ranks.

Without elaborating on the specific issue, the Chief Minister underlined that internal discipline, conduct and the party’s public image were central to the decision. The denial of a ticket to a sitting MLA is being seen as a strong message from the top leadership that incumbency alone will not guarantee renomination.

Party sources indicated that the BJP has already begun the process of identifying a fresh candidate for the Palasbari constituency. The move is viewed as part of the party’s broader strategy to ensure strict candidate selection and avoid potential controversies ahead of the Assembly polls.

Political observers believe Sarma’s firm stand reflects his hands-on approach to party management and electoral strategy, aimed at reinforcing discipline and strengthening the BJP’s prospects. With both Hemanga Thakuria and Himangshu Sekhar Baishya ruled out, Palasbari is poised for a major political realignment as the BJP prepares to field a new face in the constituency.

Meanwhile, a fresh political controversy has erupted in Assam following the circulation of an audio clip allegedly involving Palasbari BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria, in which the speaker is heard discussing commissions linked to land transactions. The clip, widely circulated on social media, has triggered sharp reactions and intensified political debate across the state.

The purported recording contains references to land brokering and alleged demands for commissions running into several lakhs of rupees, including a claim of Rs 1 lakh as commission per bigha of land. The speaker is also heard making repeated references to personal “benefit” and expressing an intention to remain an MLA for decades, raising questions over propriety and accountability in public office.

Reacting to the controversy, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing it of presiding over corruption and lawlessness.

“Another hour, another controversial BJP leader close to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in the news for the wrong reasons,” Gogoi said in a post on social media platform X.

Escalating his criticism, Gogoi alleged that Assam was witnessing what he termed “gundaraj” under the present dispensation. “Charging commission for land deals, stealing FCI grain, encroaching upon tribal land, cow syndicate, coal syndicate—this is the gundaraj in Assam,” he said, adding that the Congress would “remove these people from power in four months,” using the slogan #NatunAxom (New Assam).

India Today NE attempted to contact Palasbari BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria for his response to the viral audio clip, but he was unavailable for comment.

As the authenticity of the audio clip remains unverified, the episode has further intensified political sparring in Assam, with the opposition demanding accountability and the ruling party dismissing the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.