Sujeet Baruah, a local artist from the Sivasagar area, has brought the unique creation mask of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev to life. Early training in mask-making helped Sujeet Baruah establish himself as a talented craftsman. Baruah, known for his various sculptures, paintings, and other works of art, called his home "Barna Kutir" (artist Village).

Mask art

Baruah, a role model for the younger generation, turned mask-making into a career. Along with producing a variety of masks at home without looking for employment with the government, he is providing free education to young people in various Sivasagar neighborhoods.

He has worked as a mask artist and instructed more than 1000 young people in the craft. The Sivasagar district's artistic hub is currently Barna Kutir. Sujeet Baruah learned how to make masks from his father and has since produced hundreds of them.

mask art

Mask artist Sujeet Baruah took part in a number of prestigious Government of India exhibitions as well as one that was held outside of the country thanks to Make in India and Sangeet Natak Akademy. Sujeet Baruah has also been asked to take part in the painting exhibition at the Lalit Kala Academy.

If given the proper assistance, Baruah hopes to popularise mask art on a global scale. He also promised to keep as many masks in his "Barna Kutir" museum as feasible.

A talented artist, Baruah’s illustrious works have been showcased on numerous accounts by the Department of Handicrafts, Sangeet Natak Akademi, and the Government of Assam under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.