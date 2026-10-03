Sivasagar flood victims will get compensation if Akhil Gogoi stops agitation: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hit out at Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi over his protest demanding compensation for flood-affected people in Sivasagar, alleging that the agitation itself has delayed the disbursement of compensation.

Reacting to Gogoi’s protest, Sarma said the flood-affected people of Sivasagar would receive compensation if the MLA stopped his agitation.

The Chief Minister also alleged that Gogoi was seeking to take credit for the compensation despite the government being responsible for providing the financial assistance.

According to Sarma, the compensation process has been delayed because of the protests surrounding the issue.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in response to Gogoi’s agitation over compensation for people affected by floods in Sivasagar.

Gogoi has been raising the issue of compensation for flood victims and demanding that the government expedite the process.

Sarma’s comments have added a political dimension to the dispute over compensation, with the Chief Minister and the Sivasagar MLA taking opposing positions over the delay in relief payments.